2017 NFL mock draft: Predicting Giants, Jets 1st-round picks

It’s crunch time with the 2017 NFL draft just three weeks away. With the Jets holding the No. 6 overall pick in the first round and the Giants at No. 23, both teams may be looking to upgrade the offense on April 27.

Jets: Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

The Jets need a franchise quarterback.

Bryce Petty (six games) and Christian Hackenberg (none) have not put together a large enough body of work at the NFL level to be considered for that spot yet.

Their new signing, 37-year-old Josh McCown, is not a solution either.

The organization has been high on Trubisky, who dazzled in his short stint as starting quarterback at North Carolina.

In just 13 games during his junior season in 2016, he completed 18 percent of his passes for 3,748 yards, 30 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

At 6-foot-3, he has an efficient, big arm and has shown the ability to succeed in a pro-style offense as a traditional drop-back passer.

Alabama tight end O.J. Howard has also been thought to be an option with the sixth selection, but no good will come from drafting a pass catcher if there isn’t a competent quarterback to deliver him the ball.

Giants: Garrett Bolles, OT, Utah

Big Blue has been trying to find a big stopper on the edge of its offensive line for the past few years now.

The Tennessee Titans pulled the rug out from under the Giants last year when they hopped over them to draft offensive tackle Jack Conklin.

New York also went after Russell Okung in free agency this winter, but lost out to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ereck Flowers has been a liability at the left tackle position while Bobby Hart was nothing to write home about on the right side. In fact, Pro Football Focus ranked the two as the worst offensive tackle combination in all of football.

Bolles is very athletic for a 6-foot-5, 297-pound prospect and possesses superior footwork to ensure that he is always in a good position to cut off edge rushers.

He can move quickly from side to side, is able to advance his blocking up the field and can provide a quick, solid fix at the position.