 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

Giants, Jets scouting Baylor WR Cannon: Sources

Both the Giants and Jets took a look at the Baylor receiver on Tuesday.

By
Kristian Dyer
 Published : April 06, 2017
Metlife Stadium
The Giants and Jets look to be interested in adding a wide receiver in the NFL draft after scouting Baylor pass catcher K.D. Cannon.

This week represents the final few pro days on college campuses ahead of the 2017 NFL draft. That doesn’t mean that the New York Giants or the New York Jets are slowing down their efforts to evaluate talent.

Sources tell Metro New York that the Giants and Jets were at the Baylor University's pro day on Tuesday — of particular note is Bears wide receiver K.D. Cannon. Declaring for the draft after three years at Baylor, Cannon had over 3,000 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns for the program, including a sparkling appearance against Boise State in the 2016 Cactus Bowl.

A likely lower-round pick, Cannon uses his speed to separate from defenders. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The source told Metro that Giants scout Donnie Ethridge and Jets scout Xavier Adibi were present at the event.

Monday’s pro day at Southern Mississippi also drew a scout from the Giants and the Jets, per a source. 

Tags:New York GiantsNew York JetsK.D. CannonNFLNFL draft
RelatedLinks
Have Your SayLeave a comment
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 

Like what you're reading? Never miss a thing with Metro's newsletter.

* indicates required

Subscribe