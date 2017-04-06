Giants, Jets scouting Baylor WR Cannon: Sources

This week represents the final few pro days on college campuses ahead of the 2017 NFL draft. That doesn’t mean that the New York Giants or the New York Jets are slowing down their efforts to evaluate talent.

Sources tell Metro New York that the Giants and Jets were at the Baylor University's pro day on Tuesday — of particular note is Bears wide receiver K.D. Cannon. Declaring for the draft after three years at Baylor, Cannon had over 3,000 yards receiving and 27 touchdowns for the program, including a sparkling appearance against Boise State in the 2016 Cactus Bowl.

A likely lower-round pick, Cannon uses his speed to separate from defenders. He ran a 4.41-second 40-yard dash at the NFL combine.

The source told Metro that Giants scout Donnie Ethridge and Jets scout Xavier Adibi were present at the event.

Monday’s pro day at Southern Mississippi also drew a scout from the Giants and the Jets, per a source.