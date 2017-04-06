Jets, Giants scour tri-state area for draft prospects

Thursday was the local pro day for the New York Jets as they hosted a number of draft-eligible players from the tri-state area.

A number of players that checked in to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center were first-reported earlier this week by Metro New York. That list includes Rutgers center Chris Mueller, Rutgers wide receivers Carlton Agudosi and Vance Matthews, Albany offensive lineman Kevin Molloy, Kansas cornerback Tevin Shaw and Colgate wide receiver John Maddaluna. But Metro has learned that several other local players also were at the Jets' local pro day.

Rutgers athlete Anthony Cioffi was at the Jets day, per a source. In addition, another source tells Metro that Rutgers offensive lineman J.J. Denman, a former 4-star recruit and multi-year starter for the Scarlet Knights, was another player at the workout.

Denman and Cioffi, much like their aforementioned teammates, have been invited to attend the Giants local day on Friday as well, per sources.

Another new name to emerge is Phazahn Odom, a tight end out of Temple. Sources say that Odom was at the Jets' center on Thursday and will attend the Giants' pro day tomorrow. Odom is a big, athletic tight end prospect who trained locally at Test Football Academy in central New Jersey this offseason.