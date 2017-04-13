Demonstrators arrested at Trump Tower after immigration protest

The NYPD is expected to arrest up to 25 demonstrators who gathered in the lobby of Trump Tower on Thursday, according to reports.

The activist group, Rise and Resist, organized the protest against President Trump's policies requiring extreme vetting of immigrants. The lobby of Trump Tower has been temporarily closed until protesters are removed, ABC7 reported.

Jack Smith IV, a senior writer at Mic, tweeted that the crowd was moved outside where the wagons are waiting for "the prisoners." Watch video of demonstrators being dragged from the lobby below.

An NYPD spokeswoman said it is unclear if first lady Melania Trump and son Barron are in the building.

