All the damn fine 'Twin Peaks' themed events in NYC

It really is happening again, and so soon! On Sunday, May 21, “Twin Peaks” returns and the suspense is high. Beyond a few cryptic teasers and a handful of interviews in which Lynch reveals, oh, absolutely nothing about season 3, we don’t know shit about what’s ahead for the residents of our favorite disturbed Pac-Northwest town. (We do know they’ve aged quite a bit over the past quarter century.)

In the meantime, we can revel in the hype with fellow fans at themed parties, game nights (“Twin Peaks” trivia and bingo) special screenings, and, for those of you who still don’t know how the hell you’re going to actually watch the revival (err, try that Showtime free trial, or find a friend and invite yourself over on Sundays for the next 18 weeks?) we found a couple of premiere watch parties, too. We’ll be updating this list as we hear of more.

Showtime Presents: A Tribute to “Twin Peaks”

OK, so this wild, immersive “Twin Peaks” event is currently waitlist-only, but it sounds dreamy (read: nightmarish!) enough that we leave it up to you to do what you must to try to get in. BBQ Films has teamed up with Flavorpill to transform Greenpoint’s Brooklyn Bazaar into a “Twin Peaks” dreamscape. Attendees can get damn fine coffee at the Double R Diner and wander the Twin Peaks Lodge; it’s interactive, too, with members of the Pink Room Burlesque roleplaying characters. There will even be a Miss Twin Peaks Pageant — come in costume for a chance to enter! Tuesday, May 16, 7:00 p.m., presents.flavorpill.com/showtimetwinpeaks

BAM’s “Peak Performances”

You’re likely rewatching the two seasons of the show. But if you want to go deeper, BAM is showing films featuring “Twin Peaks” cast members. The retro includes Lynch-directed films, including the show prequel “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me,” starring actress Sheryl Lee as Laura Palmer, pre-body bag and “Eraserhead,” with Jack Nance (“Twin Peaks”’ Pete Martell). You can also see “Carrie” with Piper Laurie (Cat Martell), “The Warriors,” with David Patrick Kelly, (TP’s Eric Horne), and “The Haunting” with Russ Tamblyn (Dr. Lawrence Jacoby). Also of note: from now through Saturday, May 13, a 3D anamorphic Red Room, commissioned by Showtime, is on display outside BAM. Friday, May 12-Wednesday, May 24, Visit bam.org/film/2017/peak-performances for the full list.

“Twin Peaks” Season 3 premiere at Videology

The Williamsburg cinema-centric bar will air the premiere on May 21 at 9 p.m., and they’re also hosting a pregame all Sunday long. Beginning at noon, you can watch old episodes, play trivia (you can also attend Videology’s “Twin Peaks” trivia night the week before, on Sunday, May 14) and enjoy themed drink specials, Oslo coffee and cherry pie from the Blue Stove, while listening to “an exclusively Lynchian soundtrack.” Sign us up: we’ll happily replace the Sunday Scaries with the Sunday Creepies. The die-hard can get started the night before, at the bar’s midnight screening of “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me.” One more thing: Videology hosts “Twin Peaks” Bingo on Wednesday, May 17. Sunday, May 21, from noon on, videologybarandcinema.com/event/twin-peaks-season-3-premiere/

“Twin Peaks” Season 3 Episode 1 party at Alphaville

The Bushwick bar is hosting a watch party for the season 3 premiere at 9. Come at 8 to watch a screening of the season 2 finale, and stay after the first episode for “DJ/hosts/surprise tormentors” a place both wonderful and strange, the occult electronic dance performance art troupe. Sounds about right! Sunday, May 21, 8 p.m.-11:55 p.m., alphavillebk.com/

Did we miss any “Twin Peaks” parties or screenings? Let us know in the comments!