Who pooped by the pool on Rob Gronkowski, Norwegian Cruise ship?

Hip-hop artists DJ Whoo Kid and Waka Flocka Flame are no longer allowed on the Gronk Party Cruise or any Norwegian Cruise Line ship after they were blamed for pushing out a grumpy by a pool on the vessel last year.

“Somebody pooped behind the pool and put a $20 bill on the poop,” DJ Whoo Kid told TMZ. “Whoever did it knew where the cameras where, because security couldn’t find out who did it. They did leave the $20 bill out of respect for the person who was cleaning.”

DJ Whoo Kid said if he had to put money on it, he’d say that Flo Rida was the one who dropped the wolf bait poolside, but that’s just rumor and innuendo. The case of the $20 poop remains a mystery.

The incident might have been the death knell of the Gronkowski Cruise anyway, as the official site - www.gronkspartyship.com - still has 2016 dates. Rob Gronkowski’s brother Glenn spoke to WCMF radio about the 2016 cruise shortly after the event last year and said it, “might have been too crazy to do another one.”

BoSox barf

There is being sick with the flu, and then there is being sick with the flu in the city of Detroit.

This past weekend was not too pleasant for the Red Sox as Mookie Betts and Hanley Ramirez missed several games with the flu. NESN play-by-play man Dave O’Brien left Saturday’s broadcast midway through because he too felt ill, and Andrew Benintendi one-upped all of them by puking at Comerica Park in the sixth inning of Saturday’s game.

Last week’s rain in Boston probably didn’t do the Sox any good, but fortunately the team will return to Fenway this week with some kick-ass weather (80s on Tuesday!). After Monday’s Chris Sale vs. Justin Verlander matinee in Detroit, the Sox will come back home for two games with the Orioles, then a makeup with the Pirates on Thursday and a four-game series with the Rays starting Friday.