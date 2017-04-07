Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn call it quits

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn have split, People reports.

After three years of dating — and despite recent rumors of the couple’s engagement — the Green Bay Packers QB and “X-Men” actress have parted ways “amicably,” according to a source.

Rodgers’ fraught family situation has been well-publicized, ever since his younger brother, “Bachelorette” contestant Jordan, aired their drama on the reality show’s past season. It bummed us out to hear that nice guy Aaron wasn’t on speaking terms with his parents or either of his two brothers, but at least he had Olivia as his rock. (We never really bought the rumors that Munn was the cause of the family tension; and anyway, if it means anything, a source previously told People that the 36-year-old actress didn’t have anything to do with the Rodgers rift.)

Major bummer. We hope that the two do at least remain friends — as the informative source says they will — especially for Rodgers’ sake. The Packers’ brutal loss to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game was heartbreak enough.