Drink beer and do yoga this weekend to support Planned Parenthood

This Saturday, get your buzz on, find your flow and contribute to a feminist cause.

On the day before Mother’s Day, Beer Fit Club brings Beer & Yoga: Female Power Edition to Sunset Park’s Lineup Brewing.

For $27, attendees get a pint of beer paired with a 60 minute yoga class; or, they can opt for the full access pass at $37, which includes a tasting flight of beers and a tour of the brewery. A portion of the proceeds will go to Planned Parenthood.

The female vibes keep coming. For one, Lineup Brewing’s founder and brewmaster Kat Martinez is the first woman in Brooklyn to operate her own brewery solo. Beer Fit Club is also an all female-owned company.

“We wanted this edition [of Beer Fit Yoga] to celebrate strong, independent women with a portion of sales going to a cause we both strongly believe in,” says Martinez.

Beer Fit Club founder Sophia Del Gigante has been hosting yoga classes in breweries throughout New York City and Long Island since founding the company in 2015.

“It’s a way to make fitness more fun and accessible to people,” says the 35-year-old Long Island resident. “People want to be fit, but they don’t want to be super strict. They want to have fun with it.” While they only host beer yoga for now, they plan to add zumba and boot camp style classes down the line, she says.

How do yoga and beer combine? The pint is actually incorporated into the practice, Del Gigante explains. Before attendees hit the mat on Saturday, they’ll grab a beer — choosing between Lineup’s IPA, Pale Ale, or Stout — and during the hour-long class, they’ll sip before and after modified yoga poses, devised by Beer Fit Club’s Chief Yoga Officer Rose Fava. Before stretching back into Peaceful Warrior pose, you’ll first tip back your pint (“Drunken Warrior”). The core-strengthening boat pose becomes “Earn Your Beer Pose,” with a sip as your reward. A “female empowerment playlist” including Beyonce, Solange, Rihanna and Erykah Badu will provide the soundtrack to the class.

Del Gigante is equally invested in the workout and the brews. “One of the goals of our business is to support local craft beer,” Del Gigante says. “By bringing new customers to these breweries, we can help support this aspect of small business in New York.”

BYO yoga mat. Bagels provided after the class to soak up the liquid carbs.

If you go

Beer & Yoga: Female Power Edition

Lineup Brewery

33 35th St.

Saturday, May 13, 11 am - 1 pm

$27-$37, tickets here