Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner have chillest divorce ever

Not every celebrity breakup has to be messy.

According to TMZ, Jennifer Garner finally filed for divorce from Ben Affleck and it’s extremely amicable.

Despite rumors just last month that the two were considering having a fourth child (what?), the “Daredevil” costars are making their break official.

The couple, who first announced their separation in June 2015, haven’t had the easiest time of it, what with Affleck’s alleged affair with the nanny and his struggles with alcohol addiction. But when it comes to the legalities, the two might be a model for “conscious unmarrying” (OK, doesn’t have quite as nice a ring to it as Gwyneth’s term).

Here’s the breakdown of how chill their split sounds:

For one, there’s no prenup, so all earnings will be split down the middle unless they decide otherwise. (As TMZ notes, the reluctant Batman makes significantly more than the actress voicing the part of Mama Llama).

They’re both seeking joint legal and physical custody of their three kids, fair and square.

They might not even carry out the divorce proceedings in court, but instead have the paperwork handled by a mediator.

Word is the divorce could be finalized in as soon as six months. Godspeed. Now as long as Affleck stays away from J-Lo and any other Jennifers in the rotation, we can finally retire the Bennifer moniker for good.