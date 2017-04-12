Boston's best Easter eats

Whether you’re gathering with friends to drink beers or awaiting a visit from the fam, Easter celebration can mean a lot of different things. Here are our picks for Boston's best brunches and dinners no matter who you’re rolling with for the holiday.

Staying casual with your crew

If you're more interested in the liquids that come with the holidays, head to Five Horses Tavern (535 Mass Ave and 400 Highland Ave in Somerville) in the South End and Davis Square for the debut of their Mimosa Flights, which pair Prosecco with fresh juices like prickly pear and blood orange. Over in Southie, Lincoln Tavern & Restaurant (425 West Broadway) serves a notoriously decadent brunch with dishes like Strawberry Pancakes and Chili and Garlic Smoked Prime Rib. In Fort Point’s City Tap House (10 Boston Wharf Rd.) you’ll find everything from lox and bagels to crab hushpuppies in their buffet. And if you want to keep it a little more classic, try the Ham Dinner at MJ O'Connor's Park Plaza (27 Columbus Ave.). There you’ll feast on baked ham with brown sugar and mustard glaze, mashed potatoes and garlicky greens beans, just like your mama used to make 'em.

With tykes in tow

Want a good meal while keeping the tots occupied? At Bastille Kitchen (49 Melcher St.) enjoy the red velvet pancakes while the kids do arts and crafts and even hang with the man himself, the Easter Bunny. Over at The Beehive, (541 Tremont St.) the little ones can partake in an Easter egg hunt, then order from the Little Bee Kids Menu for $18. You on the other hand, can you enjoy the prix fixe brunch for $52 while listening to live jazz. Keep it casual over at Newton's Cook Restaurant (825 Washington St.) and order from the Easter or Passover specials in addition to the regular menu. You'll also find the Bunny passing out treats for the little ones from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Boston Harbor Hotel (70 Rowes Wharf), where guests can choose from an Easter brunch buffet in the Atlantic Room or the Meritage Restaurant + Wine Bar.

Make it a high-end holiday

Getting ready for a visit from Mom and Dad? Then take them out on the town to do Easter in style. At Gaslight Brasserie (560 Harrison Ave.) in the South End, pretend you're celebrating the holiday in Paris with a Croque Madame or Parisian Gnocchi. Over in Back Bay, City Table (65 Exeter St. in the Lenox Hotel) is offering Easter specials like spring pea soup and herb roasted halibut in addition to their normal menu. Just a couple blocks away in the Mandarin Oriental Hotel is Bar Boulud (776 Boylston Street), home of decadent dishes like Pain Perdu, a combination of Brioche French toast, vanilla crème brûlée, and Grand Marnier oranges. The sweets can continue at Oak + Rowan (321 A. St.). Make sure to snag one of their cashew snickerdoodle donuts off the food cart. But If you'd rather sleep in, take Granny to dinner at Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse (75 Arlington St.) where she can tell you to settle down and get married to a nice girl over honey vinegar roasted leg of lamb with roasted potatoes, Macomber turnips and brussels sprouts. ​