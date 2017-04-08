 
Health

Model who ate just 500 calories a day now says ‘eff your beauty standards’ with inspiring before and after pic

“Maybe I was made to share this story and spread the message of body love to all the women out there struggling."

By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : April 08, 2017 | Updated : April 08, 2017
Model says eff your beauty standards after leaving industry
Model says eff your beauty standards after leaving industry (Instagram/LizaGoldenReal)
It's no secret society has placed ridiculous focus and pressure on women's beauty standards for decades, especially in the modeling world where thinner is usually the winner. 
 
However, thanks to body-positive movements like #EffYourBeautyStandards created by model Tess Holliday and others like Ashley Graham taking the industry by storm, a cultural shift is finally happening. 
 
One former model, Liza Golden-Bhojwani, went viral with a recent post on her Instagram in which she shared a photo of her gorgeous curves today beside a waif-ish photo from her days of eating just 500 calories at the start of her career in 2012. 
 
 

A little flashback Friday action for you. This caption will be long and won't fit, so if you'd like to read please find the rest in the comment section....The left side was me at the start of the peak of my career. My first proper fashion week where I was actually the size I needed to be. I was booking amazing shows that one never thinks they actually could, walking with girls who I once looked up to, it was a serious adrenaline rush...but after fainting one night in my apt whilst preparing one of my very low cal meals (I think it was 20 pieces of steamed edamame if I remember correctly), I called it quits with the diet and workout regime I was put on and decided I could do it on my own. I thought to myself, I can still be this thin, but I'll just eat a little more so I don't feel so horrible. Well, eating a little more turned into eating nearly a bag full of almonds, which then turned into eating full size meals, which then turned into a full blown binge. I was craving every single food you could imagine and I was giving in to every craving even though I knew this was such an important time in my career. I made it through NYFW okay, no one had noticed any weight gain, but by the time I had gotten the LFW I could see the pounds starting to show both in the mirror and on the measuring tape, but I kept quiet obviously not wanting to sabotage myself. I found myself going to the grocery store and picking up raw vegetables to try and make up for the near two week binge I had in NY, but I didn't see any weight coming off no matter how "healthy" I was eating and no matter how many workouts I fit in. MFW came and I knew I was bigger and by bigger I mean a 35.5in hip rather than the 34.5in hip I started with in NY, I played it cool and just pretended everything was normal. I did end up booking shows, Dolce & Gabbana being one of them. Which I afterwards received online criticism about my thighs looking fat...Anyways PFW came about, and I found it impossible to resist those chocolate croissants 🙊 I went on many a casting with one exclusive option being on my schedule, but after meeting the client I knew the reason for me not nailing the gig, my size...

A post shared by Liza Golden-Bhojwani (@lizagoldenreal) on

While she had an “adrenaline rush” from shows like Fashion Week in New York and London, Golden-Bhojwani shared in the photo’s caption that she knew something had to change after she fainted prepping a low-cal meal in her apartment. 
 
“I’ll just eat a little bit more so I don’t feel so horrible,” she wrote. She eventually began “giving in to every craving even though I knew this was such an important time in my career.” 
 
As she gained a few pounds, Golden-Bhojwani upped some of her workouts and continued to work, booking a Dolce & Gabbana gig among others, but “received online criticism about my thighs looking fat.” 
 
Despite being named to Vogue’s illustrious “Freshman Model Class of 2013,” list, she began getting pulled from shows “because at that measurement you will just simply not book any shows,” she wrote on Instagram. 
 
Like many who struggle with their weight and body image, Golden-Bhojwani beat herself up for not letting go of “my worst enemy, FOOD.” A few years later, she started doing more work and eating healthier and became “the fittest I ever was” before, “but still I wasn’t fit enough for the likes of (Victoria’s Secret) or other brands.”
 
After traveling to India, she met the man who she eventually moved to India to marry and became interested in returning to modeling. This time, however, it would be on her terms — and her own inspiring beauty standards. 
 
“Why am I fighting against my body?” she wrote. “And that’s what I did, slowly, slowly I was coming into my true body form. My natural self, not my forced self. … It is mine, and my soul is happy. 
 
“Maybe I was made to share this story and spread the message of body love to all the women out there struggling.”
 
While it’s sad women still have battle such scrutiny about their bodies, stories like Golden-Bhojwani’s serve as a reminder that they are, by far, not alone and should be inspired to say #EffYourBeautyStandards and create their own. 
