A person was killed Sunday when a car collided with an MBTA Commuter Rail train in Holbrook.

Transit Police said they responded to a call at 1:20 p.m. for a vehicle struck by a train. When they arrived on scene, they found a car driven by a 63-year-old man was hit by an inbound Middleborough Commuter Rail train, WCVB reported.

The 63-year-old man died from his injuries.

Police said the man was trying to drive around the crossing gates when his vehicle was struck by the train.

Approximately 42 passengers were on board the train at the time of the collision.

Police shut down Route 139 near the station and passengers were taken off the train and put on a shuttle bus.