It's a good time to be a young quarterback as the three teams at the top of the 2017 NFL Draft are in dire need of a new face under center.
The likelihood of all three teams picking a QB are slim to none, however. Cleveland has picks all over the place in this draft and can afford to wait and still pick up an elite talent. Depending on how the coaching situation pans out, it's a decent bet that San Francisco will either trade (Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels?) or sign a veteran QB. Chicago could also go the trade route as this off-season is shaping up to be one of the most active ever when it comes to QBs trading places.
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
3. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama
4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
5. Tennessee Titans: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
6. New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
7. San Diego Chargers: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
9. Cincinnati Bengals: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
10. Buffalo Bills: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
11. New Orleans Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee
12. Cleveland Browns: Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State
13. Arizona Cardinals: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
14. Philadelphia Eagles: Jamal Adams, S, LSU
15. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
17. Washington Redskins: Charles Harris, LB, Missouri
18. Tennessee Titans: Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
20. Denver Broncos: Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan
21. Detroit Lions: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
22. Miami Dolphins: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami
24. Oakland Raiders: Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida
25. Houston Texans: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame
26. Green Bay Packers: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan
27. Seattle Seahawks: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
28. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
29. Atlanta Falcons: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
30. Kansas City Chiefs: John Ross, WR, Washington
31. Dallas Cowboys: Marcus Maye, S, Florida
32. New England Patriots: Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, Stanford
Round 2
33. Cleveland Browns: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
34. San Francisco 49ers: Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU
35. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
37. Tennessee Titans: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
38. New York Jets: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
39. San Diego Chargers: Desmond King, CB, Iowa
40. Carolina Panthers: Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA
41. Cincinnati Bengals: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State
42. Buffalo Bills: Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell
43. New Orleans Saints: Budda Baker, S, Washington
44. Cleveland Browns: Nazair Jones, DE/DT, North Carolina
45. Arizona Cardinals: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
46. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern
48. Baltimore Ravens: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
49. Washington Redskins: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss
50. Tennessee Titans: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
51. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford
52. Denver Broncos: Carroll Phillips, DE, Auburn
53. Detroit Lions: Forrest Lamp, OT, Western Kentucky
54. Miami Dolphins: Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State
55. New York Giants: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
56. Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, DE, Alabama
57. Houston Texans: Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
58. Green Bay Packers: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa
59. Seattle Seahawks: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana
60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Elflein, G, Ohio State
61. Atlanta Falcons: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
62. Kansas City Chiefs: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
63. Dallas Cowboys: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
64. New England Patriots: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU