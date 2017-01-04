It's a good time to be a young quarterback as the three teams at the top of the 2017 NFL Draft are in dire need of a new face under center.

The likelihood of all three teams picking a QB are slim to none, however. Cleveland has picks all over the place in this draft and can afford to wait and still pick up an elite talent. Depending on how the coaching situation pans out, it's a decent bet that San Francisco will either trade (Jimmy Garoppolo and Josh McDaniels?) or sign a veteran QB. Chicago could also go the trade route as this off-season is shaping up to be one of the most active ever when it comes to QBs trading places.

1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett, DE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

3. Chicago Bears: Jonathan Allen, DE/DT, Alabama

4. Jacksonville Jaguars: Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama

5. Tennessee Titans: Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

6. New York Jets: Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina

7. San Diego Chargers: Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

8. Carolina Panthers: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

9. Cincinnati Bengals: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State

10. Buffalo Bills: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

11. New Orleans Saints: Derek Barnett, DE, Tennessee

12. Cleveland Browns: Malik McDowell, DE/DT, Michigan State

13. Arizona Cardinals: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

14. Philadelphia Eagles: Jamal Adams, S, LSU

15. Indianapolis Colts: Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

16. Baltimore Ravens: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

17. Washington Redskins: Charles Harris, LB, Missouri

18. Tennessee Titans: Chris Wormley, DE, Michigan

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

20. Denver Broncos: Jabrill Peppers, S/LB, Michigan

21. Detroit Lions: Adoree Jackson, CB, USC

22. Miami Dolphins: Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan

23. New York Giants: David Njoku, TE, Miami

24. Oakland Raiders: Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida

25. Houston Texans: Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

26. Green Bay Packers: Taco Charlton, DE, Michigan

27. Seattle Seahawks: Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois

28. Pittsburgh Steelers: DeMarcus Walker, DE, Florida State

29. Atlanta Falcons: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

30. Kansas City Chiefs: John Ross, WR, Washington

31. Dallas Cowboys: Marcus Maye, S, Florida

32. New England Patriots: Christian McCaffrey, RB/WR, Stanford

Round 2

33. Cleveland Browns: JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC

34. San Francisco 49ers: Ethan Pocic, C/G, LSU

35. Chicago Bears: Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson

36. Jacksonville Jaguars: Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State

37. Tennessee Titans: Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida

38. New York Jets: D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas

39. San Diego Chargers: Desmond King, CB, Iowa

40. Carolina Panthers: Takkarist McKinley, DE/OLB, UCLA

41. Cincinnati Bengals: Martinas Rankin, OT, Mississippi State

42. Buffalo Bills: Julie’n Davenport, OT, Bucknell

43. New Orleans Saints: Budda Baker, S, Washington

44. Cleveland Browns: Nazair Jones, DE/DT, North Carolina

45. Arizona Cardinals: O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama

46. Philadelphia Eagles: Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M

47. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Walker, LB, Northwestern

48. Baltimore Ravens: Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

49. Washington Redskins: Evan Engram, TE, Ole Miss

50. Tennessee Titans: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

51. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Solomon Thomas, DE, Stanford

52. Denver Broncos: Carroll Phillips, DE, Auburn

53. Detroit Lions: Forrest Lamp, OT, Western Kentucky

54. Miami Dolphins: Jeremy McNichols, RB, Boise State

55. New York Giants: Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

56. Oakland Raiders: Tim Williams, DE, Alabama

57. Houston Texans: Pat Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech

58. Green Bay Packers: Jaleel Johnson, DT, Iowa

59. Seattle Seahawks: Dan Feeney, G, Indiana

60. Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Elflein, G, Ohio State

61. Atlanta Falcons: Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Dede Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma

63. Dallas Cowboys: Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State

64. New England Patriots: Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU