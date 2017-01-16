A 20-year-old man stabbed early Sunday during a party at the home of the University of Massachusetts Boston chancellor has been identified as a "family friend," authorities said.

The victim, Fabrice Emile, was "recovering and in good spirits," Chancellor J. Keith Motley said Monday in a statement. Motley, who was traveling and not at home at the time of the party, called Emile "a family friend," and said he had spoken with the man's parents that morning.

Stoughton Police continue to investigate and no arrests have been made. Motley's three children (two daughters and a son) were at home when police received the call about a stabbing, according to the Boston Herald.

"I am not passing any blame yet with my children," Motley said, according to the Herald. "My children are very responsible. They have served this community. They are honor students. They have been exposed to a lot of things. I wasn't here, and so we are getting to the bottom of it."

Police were called to the Palisades Circle home around 3 a.m. Sunday and found that Motley had been stabbed. He was taken to a Boston hospital and released on Monday.



"Since returning to my home early this morning, I have had the opportunity to talk with my family and our friend, Fabrice Emile, and his family," Motley said in a statement. "As a parent, it is extremely disconcerting to be out of the country and learn that there has been an emergency situation at your home. In trying to get back here as soon as possible, I have been most concerned about my family and the health and well-being of Fabrice."

Stoughton Police continue to investigate the incident and ask anyone who attended the party or has any information to call the Detective Unit at (781) 344-2575.