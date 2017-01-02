Emergency responders in Methuen had to revive a 10-month-old baby twice after she was exposed to fentanyl Saturday, police said.

"This is an extremely unfortunate situation in which a dangerous drug has ended up in the wrong hands and placed a baby’s life in danger," police Chief Joseph Solomon said.

Methuen Police responded to a Treetop Way residence at 12:28 p.m. after she stopped breathing when she came in contact with the drug, which is a synthetic opiate 100 times more powerful than heroin.

The child was rushed to Lawrence General Hospital, where had to be revived twice, WCVB reported.

The child was airlifted to Tufts Medical Center for more treatment and is now considered to be in stable condition, police said.

"The opioid epidemic knows no boundaries," Mayor Stephen Zanni said in a statement. "We must continue to be vigilant in ensuring that children do not have access to harmful substances and to do everything we can to fight the disease of addiction."

Police said the Department of Children and Families was notified and the incident remains under investigation.

Investigators said family members are cooperating with police. So far, no charges have been filed.