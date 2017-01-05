Red Line commuters are seeing delays between Alewife and Central stations Thursday morning due to a recent bank robbery in the area, police said.

Cambridge Police responded to a report of a possible bank robbery on Massachusetts Avenue at around 9:30 a.m.

The suspect is described as a 5'10" black male with a mustache, wearing a black jacket with a gray sweatshirt and a black knit cap.

The suspect passed a note at the bank, Cambridge Police Department spokesman Jeremy Warnick said. There was no report that he showed a weapon at the bank.

Warnick confirmed that the bank robbery is related to the T delays.

"It's protocol if we do have a bank robbery in that area to alert the MBTA," he said. "It's just a matter of seeing if there's any possible suspects that fit that description."

Police are not releasing the name of the bank that was robbed.

MBTA riders said online that they have been waiting at least 15 minutes since the delay was first announced.

The MBTA said on Twitter that they are working to resume the Red Line service "as quickly and safely as possible."

Warnick did not have any information on when the Red Line service may be resumed.