A Dorchester woman charged with helping to dispose of her dead 2-year-old daughter's body after her boyfriend allegedly killed her will ask a judge to dismiss charges against her this week.

Rachelle Bond is charged as an accessory after the fact in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, larceny over $250 by false purposes for allegedly continuing to accept public assistance from the Department of Transitional Assistance after she knew of Bella’s death on an uncertain date in late May or early June of this year.

Bond will be in Suffolk Superior Court Tuesday for a hearing on defense motions, including a request to dismiss the charges against her, WCVB reported.

Michael Patrick McCarthy is accused is murdering Bella Bond. Both have pleaded not guilty to charges.

A dog walker found the child's body washed up on the shores of Deer Island on June 25, 2015. After 83 days of pleading with the public for help and a vigorous investigation, authorities determined that the girl had been murdered.

Prosecutors in Dorchester Municipal Court said McCarthy was certain that the child was possessed by some kind of demons and would regularly lock the child in a closet when she would get upset. The night Bella Bond was killed, McCarthy went into her bedroom and beat her because she was crying, prosecutors said. Rachelle Bond came in to find her daughter dead.

Bond told authorities that she witnessed McCarthy punch Bella in the stomach until she stopped breathing.

Bond's trial is scheduled to start next month. McCarthy's trial heads to court in April.