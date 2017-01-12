Tool, Mumford and Sons and Chance the Rapper will headline the upcoming Boston Calling Music Festival, taking over Harvard Athletic Complex May 26-28. Crashline Productions announced the full lineup this morning, coinciding with a limited run of early bird tickets. This will be the first time the festival will take place at Harvard Stadium, providing some leg room for the three-day event as it moves on from its former home, City Hall Plaza. The National's Aaron Dessner, who is also a founding member of Boston Calling, once again curated the 45-act festival.

The festival hinted at one of their tightly sealed acts earlier this week when they tweeted: “What do you think 50 Cent, Angelina Jolie, and Bradley Cooper have in common with a #BostonCalling performer?” The correct answer? They were all born in 1975. Clever!

Other lineup essentials: The xx, Solange and Bob Iver, all of whom will showcase new music at this year's show. As well as other faves: Weezer, Run the Jewels, Tegan and Sara (we're screaming!) and Sigur Ros.

Also new to this year, Oscar winner and Harvard alumna Natalie Portman will serve curator to the festival’s first-ever film element. The “Jackie” star’s contribution will include a showcase of women-produced/directed films to be screened on the festival grounds at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.

Check the full lineup below, and snag your first round of three-day passes starting at $245 at BostonCalling.com.

2017 Music Lineup

Tool

Mumford & Sons

Chance the Rapper

Bon Iver

The XX

Major Lazer

Weezer

The 1975

Sigur Rós

Solange

Cage the Elephant

Run the Jewels

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Tegan and Sara

Brandi Carlile

Sylvan Esso

Majid Jordan

Flatbush Zombies

Wolf Parade

Mac Demarco

Oh Wonder

Danny Brown

Piebald

Frightened Rabbit

Modern Baseball

Car Seat Headrest

Buffalo Tom

Cousin Stizz

Mitski

Russ

Francis and the Lights

Deerhoof

Pup

Whitney

Strand of Oaks

Hiss Golden Messenger

Moses Sumney

Kevin Morby

The Hotelier

Lucy Dacus

Vundabar

Xylouris White

Tkay Maidza

Alexandra Savior

Mondo Cozmo