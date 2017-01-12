Tool, Mumford and Sons and Chance the Rapper will headline the upcoming Boston Calling Music Festival, taking over Harvard Athletic Complex May 26-28. Crashline Productions announced the full lineup this morning, coinciding with a limited run of early bird tickets. This will be the first time the festival will take place at Harvard Stadium, providing some leg room for the three-day event as it moves on from its former home, City Hall Plaza. The National's Aaron Dessner, who is also a founding member of Boston Calling, once again curated the 45-act festival.
The festival hinted at one of their tightly sealed acts earlier this week when they tweeted: “What do you think 50 Cent, Angelina Jolie, and Bradley Cooper have in common with a #BostonCalling performer?” The correct answer? They were all born in 1975. Clever!
Other lineup essentials: The xx, Solange and Bob Iver, all of whom will showcase new music at this year's show. As well as other faves: Weezer, Run the Jewels, Tegan and Sara (we're screaming!) and Sigur Ros.
Also new to this year, Oscar winner and Harvard alumna Natalie Portman will serve curator to the festival’s first-ever film element. The “Jackie” star’s contribution will include a showcase of women-produced/directed films to be screened on the festival grounds at the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
Check the full lineup below, and snag your first round of three-day passes starting at $245 at BostonCalling.com.
2017 Music Lineup
Tool
Mumford & Sons
Chance the Rapper
Bon Iver
The XX
Major Lazer
Weezer
The 1975
Sigur Rós
Solange
Cage the Elephant
Run the Jewels
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Tegan and Sara
Brandi Carlile
Sylvan Esso
Majid Jordan
Flatbush Zombies
Wolf Parade
Mac Demarco
Oh Wonder
Danny Brown
Piebald
Frightened Rabbit
Modern Baseball
Car Seat Headrest
Buffalo Tom
Cousin Stizz
Mitski
Russ
Francis and the Lights
Deerhoof
Pup
Whitney
Strand of Oaks
Hiss Golden Messenger
Moses Sumney
Kevin Morby
The Hotelier
Lucy Dacus
Vundabar
Xylouris White
Tkay Maidza
Alexandra Savior
Mondo Cozmo