Boston College professor's Facebook post on immigration ban goes viral

We've all heard the phrase that "history repeats itself," which is why historians often look to the past to try to understand how current events will affect our future.

Heather Cox Richardson, an American history professor at Boston College, has applied this to President Trump's recent immigration executive order in a Facebook post that now has about 70,000 shares.

Richardson, who confirmed to Dallas News that she was the post's author, wrote that while she doesn't "like to talk about politics on Facebook — political history is my job, after all … there is an important non-partisan point to make today."

RELATED: Colleges fear long-term effects of Trump's immigration orders

"What [Steve] Bannon is doing, most dramatically with last night's ban on immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries — is creating what is known as a 'shock event,'" the post continues. "Such an event is unexpected and confusing and throws a society into chaos."

As people "scramble" to react to this event, Richardson explained, those who caused the shock event claim to the public that they are the only ones who can help.