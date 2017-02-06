BYOB is coming to Boston restaurants.

Businesses can apply for licenses allowing customers to bring their own alcohol starting Monday, a move expected to give smaller eateries in some of the city’s less fashionable neighborhoods a competitive edge.

"For the first time in our city's history, restaurants are allowed to take advantage of BYOB," Mayor Marty Walsh said. "This measure will bring increased economic opportunity to Boston's neighborhood restaurants and help our city's economic growth overall."

The permits, which cost $400 a year, will only be available to restaurants in Allston-Brighton, Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, and some parts of South Boston, and only for restaurants with 30 seats or less.

Diners will be limited to beer, wine and malt beverages, and BYOB hours will be restricted, from 5 to 11 p.m.

The going rate for a full-liquor license in Boston is about $400,000, so the BYOB license was designed to cater to smaller establishments in Boston neighborhoods that don't get as much foot traffic.

Restaurants in the Downtown, North End, South End, Bay Village, Fenway, Chinatown, Seaport, West End, Beacon Hill and Back Bay are not eligible.

"I'm excited to see Boston officially open license applications for BYOB, creating a new way for neighborhood restaurants to thrive and more options for consumers to dine local," City Council President Michelle Wu said. The Council and Boston Licensing Board worked to hammer out the measure.

Boston restaurant owners have lobbied for BYOB privileges for several years and the city’s licensing board approved it last month.

Restaurants must file an application with the city online, and owners must appear before the licensing board at a hearing before a permit is approved.