The body of a teenager found fatally stabbed near Logan Airport has been identified, but authorities are still trying to determine whether the killing may be gang-related.

The victim, 18-year-old Luis Fernando Orellano Ruano, is from Central America, Boston Police told The Associated Press.

Ruano's body, with apparent stab wounds, was discovered in East Boston late on Christmas Eve, according to reports.

Authorities are looking into whether the killing may be tied to the deaths of four other teenage boys over the last year and a half, according to the Boston Globe.

Three of the killings have been linked to gang violence between MS-13 — a violent Central American street gang — and the 18th Street Gang, a rival group.