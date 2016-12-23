Brianna Wu, a Boston-based software engineer known for standing up for women in the gaming industry has set her sights on Congress.

The 39-year-old game designer and entrepreneur announced her 2018 bid for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives via Facebook earlier this week.

While the paperwork has yet to be filed, Wu said the decision has been a long time coming.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about my entire life,” she said. “With the election of Donald Trump and in particular with Steve Bannon getting a position as one of the leaders of the alt-right — a group slandering and attacking women, gay people and all kinds of minorities — I knew if I didn’t run now, I never would.”

The alt-right has ties to the GamerGate movement, a controversial collection of gamers opposed to women and progressivism in video game culture that targeted Wu for her criticisms of their ideology.

Wu, who co-founded the Boston game-design company Giant Space Kat, said she has received hundreds of death and rape threats since she first tweeted against the movement in 2014. She has had to move multiple times for fear of her family’s safety and this year alone she’s had to change her phone number three times.

Her announcement on social media says "She fought the alt-right and won. Now she's fighting for all of us."