Boston entertainment fans might have missed out on the first awards show of the season Sunday night.

The Golden Globes, aired on NBC, wasn't viewable in much of the city after the network TV station cut ties with local affiliate WHDH earlier this month.

In what is being billed as the biggest shake up in network television in Boston in two decades, NBC opted to create its own station and stop airing content on channel 7 when its contract with WHDH ended on Dec. 31, The Boston Globe reported. The channel has been its affiliate since 1995.

For those with cable, NBC programming is available on channel 10 on most providers. But what about people who depend on over the air signal? Well, they are learning that NBC Boston's signal doesn't actually reach Boston.

The programming that should be available on channel 8.1 and 60.5 is full of snow on city-based television sets. The signal is being broadcast out of Manchester, New Hampshire.

NBC also blocked streaming of the 2017 Golden Globes show, according to its website, cutting off other options for Beantown viewers.