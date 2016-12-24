Skating is off indefinitely at Boston Winter’s ice rink following a Zamboni crash on Friday night, an official told Metro.

The Zamboni was resurfacing the rink at City Hall Plaza when it smacked into the surrounding wall around 5 p.m., Tricia McCorkle, spokeswoman for TD Garden, which manages the skating rink, told The Boston Globe.

After the impact, the Zamboni fell down stairs outside the rink, McCorkle said, adding that a portion of the fence and ice were damaged in the process.

The rink closed for the night afterward, and there were no injuries reported, though the Zamboni driver was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

“We just don’t know what happened yet,” McCorkle told the Globe.

McCorkle told Metro via email on Saturday morning that the "ice path is currently closed, but we are hopeful to resume operations as soon as possible and are working with proper authorities for review and sign off.”

Other festivities of Boston Winter, including music, games and shopping, remain open.