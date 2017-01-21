The Boston Women’s March for America is underway in Boston Common.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, state Attorney General Maura Healey and Mayor Marty Walsh are expected to speak before an anticipated crowd of more than 50,000.

The event is taking place at the same time as marches around the nation and globe, all which strive to fight for human rights, climate change, racial equality, women’s rights and more in the wake of President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

All aim to send a message to the president and his incoming cabinet about campaign promises that called for mass deportations, dismantling the Affordable Care Act, defunding Planned Parenthood and more.

The march will travel from Boston Common to Commonwealth Avenue, before turning on Clarendon and heading back to Boston Common.