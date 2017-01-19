BYOB is coming to Boston — well, at least to some neighborhoods.

After years of debate on the alcohol issue, permits are expected to be available this spring, following Wednesday's decision by the city Licensing Board, The Boston Globe reported.

The permits, which are intended to give a boost to smaller Boston eateries, will only be available in neighborhoods outside the city's bustling center.

"This is about activating more of our neighborhood retail spaces," Boston City Council President Michelle Wu, a main BYOB proponent, told MassLive.com. "BYOB is going to be another tool for restaurant owners to bring economic opportunity into the neighborhoods."

Restaurant owners can fork over the $400 annual fee for the BYOB permits, provided their establishments seat 30 patrons or less and are in Allston-Brighton, Charlestown, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan, Mission Hill, Roslindale, Roxbury, West Roxbury, or some parts of South Boston.

The fee is far cheaper than the $400,000 it costs for a liquor license, WCVB5 reported.

Diners will be limited to beer, wine and malt beverages and BYOB hours will be restricted to 5 to 11 p.m.