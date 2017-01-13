A Lynn-based company is pulling from the shelves more than 3,000 pounds of soup it shipped to various Whole Foods markets in the Northeast, which was labeled as chicken but was actually Italian wedding with meatballs.

The chicken soup products were produced and packaged Jan. 3, and shipped to Whole Foods Market locations in Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Jersey and Rhode Island. The soup is sold in 24-ounce cups.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it was recalling Kettle Cuisine's "Mom's Chicken Soup" because it was mislabeled, an error that could lead to possible allergic reactions if consumed.

Italian wedding with meatballs contains eggs, milk and wheat — allergens that are not listed on the label.

The items being recalled have a use-by date of Feb. 17, and an establishment number "P-18468" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of an adverse reaction from eating the mislabeled soup, but the Department of Agriculture is urging people who purchased the containers to throw them away or return them.

Anyone with questions about the recall can contact Richard Bourgeoise, director of food safety and regulatory compliance, at (617) 409-1120.