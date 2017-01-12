Councilman Tito Jackson to run for mayor of Boston

Boston City Councilman Tito Jackson, who has made a name for himself championing underrepresented communities, is running for mayor.

The lifelong Grove Hill resident announced his intentions to run in a campaign ad on YouTube Wednesday and is expected to make a formal announcement Thursday, at 2 p.m., at Haley House Bakery Cafe in Roxbury.

A three-time Democratic city councilman, Jackson has worked on lifting up lower-income residents by focusing on housing and education issues, and creating economic opportunity.

If elected in November, Jackson would be Boston's first black mayor.

“I want to become the 55th mayor of the City of Boston to ensure that the city on the hill that has been welcoming and open to so many families ... remains the city for middle- and working-class people,’’ Jackson told the Boston Globe. “We are a city that has lost our way.”