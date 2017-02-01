69 reasons

Your 14-year-old neighbor Trevor and Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski have this in common: they think the number “69” is hilarious. Gronk often puts the No. 69 on the back of his practice jerseys and nearly died laughing earlier this season when he was informed that he was one touchdown away from catching the 69th of his career. Gronk’s girlfriend (the poor lass), Camille Kostek confirmed this week that her boyfriend’s favorite number is 69, telling Barstool Rundown: “Rob told e he’s been saying ‘69’ since he was a little kid and I thought it was a total exaggeration. He goes, ‘Ask my mom.’ I said, ‘Fine, I’ll ask your mom.’ His mom came over, I asked his mom, and she said he’s been saying ‘69’ since he was like 3-years-old. This isn’t a new thing. This has been going on and on.”

Carmelo sweepstakes

Does anyone want Carmelo Anthony? The Celtics reportedly aren’t interested unless they only have to give up a bag of balls, and the Cavaliers rejected Phil Jackson’s advances in January. Jackson won’t quit though, as ESPN reported this week that the Zen Master keeps dialing a 216 area code. Apparently the Cavs are now a little intrigued by Carmelo (thanks to a nudge by GM … ahem … star player LeBron James), but that they don’t want to give up Kevin Love. The Cavs don’t really have much to give up in the way of draft picks … soooo … JR Smith back to MSG?! Let’s make this happen!

More Barkley hatred

There’s a lot of pent-up rage, apparently, from today’s NBA player to yesterday’s round mound of rebound. A day after LeBron James unloaded on Charles Barkley, LeBron’s buddy – Dwyane Wade – took his swings at Chuck.

“Thank God he finally said something. LeBron, a lot of guys take a lot of shots at him – for whatever reason. He has just kept his mouth closed and continued to focus on what he needs to do … We all have flaws. But when your flaws are are a little bit more [like Barkley’s], you should shut up.”