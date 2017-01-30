Dorchester Brewing Company (1250 Mass Ave.) teamed up with City Brew Tours and Down the Road Brewery to introduce their latest beer into the world late last week. The Wicked Wintah Porter Beer, arrives conditioned with "tons of cocoa nibs with a touch vanilla," making its flavor profile somewhere in hot cocoa territory. So basically... yum.

The trio celebrated their new launch with a party at their brewhouse on Friday evening, encouraging guest to don their best '80s ski gear to pay tribute to their new après–ski beverage. Guests also indulged in sugary confections from artisian marshmallow makers, Sweet Lydia's, and barbecue goodness from M&M Rib Truck.