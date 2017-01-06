A photo posted by The Parlor Ice Cream Co. (@parloricecreamco) on Jan 6, 2017 at 6:48am PST

Instagram-perfect artisan frozen confection makers Parlor Ice Cream Co. will be serving two special flavors for their Scoops for Syria fundraiser Saturday at Once Somerville. Founder Jacqueline Dole offer Syrian-inspired flavors, baklava — walnut and filo crumble — and orange blossom special — sesame and orange blossom caramel, whattttt — to raise to assist the affected families and individuals of Aleppo.

All proceeds from the evening — including your $10 ticket, which grants you ice cream, fun snaps from the Danger Booth folks and cool live tunes from RTT — will go toward the International Rescue Committee, which provides emergency relief, trauma counseling and long-term services to those in the area.

If you go:

Jan. 7 at 8 p.m.

ONCE Lounge

156 Highland Ave., Somerville

$10, ticketfly.com