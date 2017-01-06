U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren will run for second six-year term next year, she announced by email Friday morning, and she expects her 2018 campaign to be "uglier and nastier than anything we've ever imagined."

Warren, a Harvard Law professor and consumer protection advocate who burst into the political mainstream with her 2012 victory over Republican Sen. Scott Brown, focused her re-election announcement on President-elect Donald Trump. A darling of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party, Warren framed her announcement as a vow to fight Trump and his allies in Congress tooth and nail.

"Nobody expected 2017 to start this way. This isn't the fight we were expecting to fight. But this is the fight that's in front of us," she wrote in an email to supporters. "And the people of Massachusetts didn't send me to Washington to roll over and play dead while Donald Trump and his team of billionaires, bigots, and Wall Street bankers crush the working people of our Commonwealth and this country."

No other candidates have formally announced their intention to challenge Warren in 2018, but former Red Sox ace pitcher Curt Schilling has publicly mulled a run, has called Warren a "nightmare" and said he hopes to be "one of the people responsible for getting Elizabeth Warren out of politics."

Despite not having an opponent yet, Warren made a plea for donations ahead of what she expects will be "an even bigger, more expensive fight" than her race against Brown in 2012.

"The smears and right-wing attacks from Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, the Koch Brothers and Wall Street aren't about to get a little worse - they're about to get A LOT worse," she wrote. She added, "The big banks and giant corporations aren't lining up to give money for my re-election. In fact, a lot of them would rather see me pack my bags and go home."

Among the issues Warren vowed to push for in the Senate were debt-free college, raising the minimum wage, expanding Social Security, investing in public schools, affordable health care and childcare, and defending Wall Street reform.

Warren was a pointed critic of Trump throughout the 2016 campaign but stayed out of the close competition between Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders until it was clear that Clinton would be the Democratic nominee. At that point, in June, Warren formally endorsed Clinton.