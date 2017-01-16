After a day to process what happened Saturday night, here are three Patriots' takeaways:

1. The Patriots may be just as mistake-prone as any other team remaining in the NFL playoffs

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw two interceptions during Saturday’s divisional playoff win over the Houston Texans, matching the amount he threw during the entirety of the regular season. Brady also turned out the lowest completion percentage of his long and storied playoff career (47 percent). Meanwhile, running back Dion Lewis entered the history books, becoming the first player to ever score a receiving, running, and kickoff return touchdown in the same playoff game. Of course, he also fumbled the ball twice, including costly loss that very nearly put some level of hope into the otherwise distraught hearts of the Texans. Was it rust following the bye, or credit to the Texans’ defense, which came into the came ranked No. 1 in the league, a factor that many in New England probably lost in the laughter of what was supposed to be a walk into the AFC Championship game? Instead, the Patriots won by the strength of their defense, picking off $72 million bust Brock Osweiler three times in the second half, never truly seeing any semblance of life from its offense. Brady seemed lost much of the night, especially behind an offensive line that seemingly regressed back to the days before “We’re onto to Cincinnati” in 2014. It’s not like the Texans created some sort of blueprint for how to beat the Patriots, especially considering the likelihood that they won’t possibly be this bad again in the AFC title game. But Saturday gave us a hint that they could be just as vulnerable with turnovers as anybody else.

2. Julian Edelman is the Patriots’ playoff X-factor

No disrespect to Lewis, who appeared like he was going to snatch that distinction away during Saturday night’s win over the Texans, but the wide receiver remains the most important player at Brady’s offensive disposal. Edelman caught eight balls for 137 yards against Houston, and was one of the only dependable connections that Brady had all night. Edelman now has 76 career postseason receptions, a number that now stands as the most in franchise history. Wes Welker previously led the way with 69, so it’s a mark that Edelman should crush by the time he’s through. He’s the reason the Pariots can still win without Rob Gronkowski, and the reason why they’d face a long, uphill battle if the situation were somehow reversed.

3. A big day for Rutgers

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick loves him some Rutgers University products. So when Scarlet Knight alums and New England defensive stalwarts Devin McCourty, Logan Ryan, and Devon Harmon each came up with key interceptions during Saturday night’s win, it gave the coach at least one reason to smile during his postgame press conference.

“A big day for Rutgers, a big day for Rutgers,” Belichick said. “They all had interceptions. We love to see that, love to see them for anybody but especially when we get three of them. That was big.”

They turned out to be the biggest three plays of the game, considering the Patriots’ mistakes made on offense. Without Belichick’s Rutgers loyalty, it might not be too far off to suggest that the Patriots would have come up short in their quest for a sixth-straight trip to the AFC title game, a new NFL record. Yeah, Rutgers.