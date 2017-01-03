Massachusetts officials are on alert after an inmate charged with stealing guns from an armory in the state escaped from a maximum security prison in Rhode Island.

James Morales escaped from the Wyatt Correctional Center in Central Falls, Rhode Island, on New Year’s Eve, State Police said. Authorities believe he soon made his way to Massachusetts.

Morales, 35, was in custody on charges that he stole 16 guns from a federal armory in Worcester in 2015.

On Jan. 1, Massachusetts State Police and the state K-9 unit picked up a track on Morales in Attleboro, to an area under Route 95 near the Rhode Island state line. The track ended there, officials said, where police found what appeared to be discarded prison clothing with blood on it.

Officials found that Morales stole a car from a Burger King parking lot in Attleboro the night before. The car, a green Chevrolet Lumina, has since been found in Framingham.

RELATED: Reward offered for guns stolen from Massachusetts Army Center

Framingham resident Venessa Lugo said that Morales knocked on her door on New Year’s Eve, according to WHDH. She didn’t know who he was until FBI investigators arrived later, missing the escaped inmate.

His ex-girlfriend lives above Lugo, WHDH reported.

Warden Daniel Martin of the correctional center said that Morales, a former Army reservist, escaped by climbing a basketball hoop, cutting through a fence that covered the recreation area and then made his way down the other side of the building, according to WPRI.

Video shows that Morales escaped at 7 p.m. but officers weren’t aware that he was missing until 10:30 p.m., WPRI reported.

Two correctional officers have been placed on leave as officials continue to investigate the escape.

RELATED: Stolen Worcester armory guns found in NYC

Morales is described as approximately 6 feet tall, 175 pounds, with brown skin and bald. He most likely has cuts from his escape and also has an eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Central Falls Mayor James Diossa said in a statement that the escape was “extremely concerning.” He is still waiting on “a full briefing on what has occurred.”

Morales' prior address was in Cambridge, State Police said, and he also has connections to the Framingham area and to New York City.

Anyone with information on Morales’ whereabouts should call the marshals service at 800-336-0102 or call 911.