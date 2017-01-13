The common theme in the Patriots’ only two losses this season were big outings by opposing running backs. In the Pats’ Week 4 loss to Buffalo, LeSean McCoy racked up 108 all-purpose yards and in the Pats’ Week 10 loss to the Seahawks, C.J. Prosise garnered 153 all-purpose yards.

Texans running back Lamar Miller doesn’t have the pass catching ability of McCoy or Prosise as his season high in pass receptions in a game is four, but his ability in the ground game is tremendous. He ran the ball a season-high 31 times in last week’s win over Oakland and his workload increased down the stretch of the regular season when Houston was scratching and clawing to get into the playoffs. It’s clear that when the Texans have a must-win game on their hands, they will feed the ball to Miller.

Miller has plenty of experience playing against the Pats as his career started in Miami as a member of the Dolphins. The University of Miami product has had limited success in his career against New England as he's never had a 100-yard rushing day against a Bill Belichick defense.