Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had been paranoid about the happenings in New England before this past weekend as he famously complained about the Patriots’ radio broadcast in his headphones in a 2015 game.

That paranoia is likely out of control today, as early Sunday morning the fire alarm at the Steeler’s hotel in Boston was pulled – waking up many Pittsburgh players. The alarm went off around 3 a.m., about 16 hours ahead of the AFC Championship game, and rang for more than a half hour, according to reports.

Police arrested the man they believe pulled the alarm and he, 25-year-old Dennis Harrison of East Boston, was charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm.