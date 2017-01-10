ADVERTISEMENT
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Four major food trends for 2017

And where to eat them.

As we enter each year, predictions of the biggest food trends vaguely sway diners to try new things. Some of these predictions are bland, vague and potentially fraught with the hopes and dreams of specific farmers’ associations (“charcuterie,” “beef,” “authentic ethnic cuisine!” — what?), while others are interesting and exciting. Here are four we’re looking forward to sweeping menus in 2017 — in fact, here are four you can eat right now.

Freakshakes (predicted by Baum + Whiteman)

While they’ve probably been dominating your Instagram feed for the past year, there’s no better time to finally indulge in one of these monster milkshakes than the one month the rest of the world is dieting. Boston Burger Company calls their rendition #FreakFrappes, the hashtag-included over-the-top milkshakes of your wildest, sugar-high dreams. This month’s specialty is the S’More Than You Can Handle — a toasted marshmallow monstrosity coated in graham cracker crumbs and chocolate drizzle. And, like all good things, the #FreakFrappes can be made boozy upon request.

A photo posted by JUICE PRESS (@juicepress) on

Charcoal (Predicted by Bon Appetit)

The laundry list of health benefits from chugging murky gray glasses of active charcoal are impressive enough to take this holistic niche mainstream. From what we’re told, tastewise, it’s not so bad, especially when expertly paired. Beatnik Beverage in Kendall offers the BBQ Lemonade — not because it’s got that sweet, vinegary, rib-rubbing tang — but because it adds activated charcoal to its blend of alkalized water, lemon, lime and agave. Likewise, Juice Press (which just opened a new location at 500 Boylston in Back Bay) offers a Green Charcoal, adding the detoxing ingredient to a cucumber, kale and celery blend. 

A photo posted by @tacopartytruck on

Jackfruit (Predicted by Pinterest)

It might look like a lychee-cantaloupe hybrid, but jackfruit is emerging as a solid (and satisfying) meat alternative. The southern Asian fruit — which is packed with protein, potassium, calcium and iron — can be often found in Thai cooking, but emerged as an American vegan mainstay early last year. For 2017, the trend can be gobbled up at Powder House Square’s Taco Party (or its traveling truck) where Sriracha-BBQ jackfruit tacos come topped with smoked black bean spread and cilantro cabbage slaw.

A photo posted by Calvin (@calvinvle) on

Seafood towers (Predicted by Bloomberg Quint

Here’s another one for Instagram. Seafood towers — stacks of shellfish, crab legs and lobster tails — are once again, a feast for the eyes. The folks at Bloomberg even called out a Cambridge joint — Little Donkey, Jamie Bissonette and Ken Oringer’s latest in Central — where the “Donkey Platter” comes loaded with quirky seafood small plates for the picking. We also like the always epic Neptune Plateau at Neptune Oyster Bar, a shellfish, shrimp and lobster sampler masterpiece. 

Le Coq Rico

With over 370 options, you won't go hungry on NYC Restaurant Week

Even if you treated, and treated, and treated yourself over the holidays, you can still afford the ridiculous deal that is Restaurant Week. Reservations are now open for three-course lunches ($29) and dinners ($42) at 375 restaurants across the city. You'll have 19 days' worth of good eating from Jan 23-Feb. 10, when the perfect storm of winter weather and slower tourism means even the city's most notable restaurants could use a boost. RELATED: Eat Here Now: Boucherie, All Hands, Del Posto...
You can get a bowl of clam chowda for only $1Eat Here Now: Boucherie, All Hands, Del PostoJimmy's Diner in Greenpoint is closing
It was a turbulent season for Giants star receiver Odell Beckham.

Marshall, Esiason rip Odell Beckham's party trip

Odell Beckham has been taken to task plenty of times this week by everyone from fans and the media and even by New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese. Now his peers and some NFL legends bring down the hammer in scathing assessment of the player. After a Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers where he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards (and three drops), Beckham and his teammates who took a trip to Florida earlier last week to party on a boat with Justin Bieber are now drawing...
Rodney Purvis and the UConn men's basketball team is just 6-9 on the season.

Matt Burke: UConn men's basketball is no longer 'big-time'

ESPN’s Jeff Goodman is an expert UConn troll. He knows the right buttons to push to get the fan base riled up, yes, but lately it’s been really hard to deflect any jabs he throws. Goodman recently penned an article, “Kevin Ollie’s tenure at UConn suddenly going south,” and it actually lets Ollie off the hook pretty easy, given that the Huskies are 6-9 (6-9 !!!!!) as we approach mid-January. It’s plain to see: the men’s basketball program is headed in the wrong direction, and it’s already a lot...
And where in Boston you can find them right now. 
Derrick Rose and the Knicks haven't had any answers on or off the court lately.

Knicks notebook: Derrick Rose saga and the team's abrupt downward spiral

Derrick Rose went missing Monday night, which embodied the current fight in the Knicks.    Following a demoralizing 110-96 home defeat to the downtrodden New Orleans Pelicans (15-24), the Knicks (17-21) have found themselves in a real free-fall, losing eight of their last 10 games, including four-straight at the Garden.   Monday night’s circus began with Rose going AWOL, which preceded both Carmelo Anthony and Kyle O’Quinn being ejected in the third quarter, and ended with many predictable...
Ex-NFL star Hernandez's tattoos may be shown at murder trial: judge

Ex-NFL star Hernandez's tattoos may be shown at murder trial: judge

By Scott Malone BOSTON (Reuters) - Former National Football League star Aaron Hernandez's tattoos may be shown as evidence at his upcoming double-murder trial because they appear to refer to the killings at issue, a Massachusetts judge ruled. Two of the heavily inked Hernandez's tattoos depict recently fired guns, one of which prosecutors contend is a reference to the 2012 double murder of two men outside a Boston nightclub, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Locke said in a ruling dated...
David Ortiz already seems antsy in retirement.

Crunch Time: On David Ortiz - Red Sox rumors, Mike Defee and Phil Simms (video)

“Retired” Red Sox slugger David Ortiz loves drama, so you just knew that “Big Papi” would be teasing a return to the playing field every other week this off-season. When the Red Sox acquired Chris Sale in a trade with the White Sox a month ago, Ortiz took to Instagram and posted a photo of Sale with the caption, “My god, my boy Sale to Btown? You guys got me thinking?” Monday night he tweeted out something cryptic, simply writing, “@BostonGlobe.” Was that some sort of bat signal to Sox and...
Susto sways into their sophomore release with Southern rock and soul

Susto sways into their sophomore release with Southern rock and soul

Here's a line to remember: “I had a dream we were doing hard drugs in a street alley, you were lying dead next to me.” It's the opening line for Charleston-based Susto's track, "Hard Drugs," from their second album "& I'm Fine Today," which drops this week. It's a break-up song at heart, teeming with twang, emotion and whipsmart production. The same can be said for the remaining tracks on their sophomore release — reminiscent of peak Lemonsheads, which, trust us, is a good thing — making the...
Malcolm Mitchell emerged as one of Tom Brady's favorite targets down the stretch of the 2016 regular season.

Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell could be X-factor for team in NFL playoffs

With Tom Brady quarterbacking the Patriots for over 15 years, it may seem to the naked eye that the Patriots' offense is always clicking. And over the last seven years or so, that has been the case. From players like Wes Welker to Randy Moss, to Rob Gronkowski to Julian Edelman, the Patriots racked up plenty of yards through the air. But for as good as Bill Belichick has been in building an offense around Brady, he hasn't been able to do it by drafting wide receivers. Yes, give the Patriots...

New York

It was a turbulent season for Giants star receiver Odell Beckham.

Marshall, Esiason rip Odell Beckham's party trip

Today 9:19 pm Odell Beckham has been taken to task plenty of times this week by everyone from fans and the media and even by New York Giants general manager Jerry Reese. Now his peers and some NFL legends bring down the hammer in scathing assessment of the player. After a Wild Card loss at the Green Bay Packers where he had four catches on 11 targets for 28 yards (and three drops), Beckham and his teammates who took a trip to Florida earlier last week to party on a boat with Justin Bieber are now drawing...

Philadelphia

These two superstars could define the city of Philadelphia for the next decade.

Joel Embiid, Carson Wentz tweet, overachieve their way into hearts of Philly fans

Today 5:18 pm The plan was simple. Let No. 2 overall draft pick Carson Wentz learn how to be an NFL quarterback by watching Sam Bradford. And across Broad Street for the Sixers, see if Joel Embiid can play healthy and experiment with him off the bench. Both the Eagles and 76ers saw their plans for their up and coming (hopeful) superstars tossed out the window from Game 1. And both have exceeded expectations. "Before the season I thought 'I hadn't played in two years before the season,' I thought I was going...

Boston

Senate President Stanley Rosenberg said lawmakers could make cuts to number of marijuana plants, such as this one, allowed in homes.

Lawmakers consider reducing home-grown pot allowance

Today 7:03 pm The cap on the number of pot plants adults are allowed to grow could be on the chopping block as Massachusetts legislators prepare to vet the state's new marijuana laws. In an interview on Merrimack Valley's WCAP radio Tuesday, Senate President Stanley Rosenberg said lawmakers would consider reducing the current home-growing limit of six marijuana plants per adult and maximum of 12 per household. "According to the people who know a lot more about this than I do, they say that for someone who...
