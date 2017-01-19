A foundation set up in memory of the MIT police officer who was killed by the Boston Marathon bombers will support several of the fallen officer's passions.

The Sean Collier Memorial Fund will be introduced by his family in Boston on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

One of the brothers, either Dzhokhar or Tamerlan Tsarnaev fatally shot Collier on April 18, 2013, in the aftermath of the marathon bombings, as they tried to flee the Boston area.

The fund was established to encourage volunteerism and community service, a longtime passion of Collier's, in order to strengthen relationships between police, first responders and youth.

The fund will also support educational opportunities for people planning to pursue careers in law enforcement and will offer assistance to families of officers killed or injured in the line of duty.