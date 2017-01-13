A man has died after being hit by a Manhattan-bound C train in Brooklyn early Friday morning, police said, according to the New York Daily News. The train was pulling into the Clinton-Washington Ave. station in Clinton Hill around 2:40 a.m., when it struck the unidentified victim, who was on the tracks at the time. Officials said the body was discovered between the first two cars of the train. Though it is still unknown why the man was on the tracks, police said they do not believe any...