ART
M/othering
Some psychologists believe that the unique characteristics of human affective bonds, from friendship to romance, evolved from the mother-child bond. If this is true, then by examining contemporary ideas and experiences of motherhood, the artists in this show—Fletcher Boote, Maya Pindyck, Tereza Swanda and Angela Rose Voulgarelis—are, to some extent, examining all of us.
Through February 4
Gallery 263, 263 Prospect St., Cambridge
Free, http://bit.ly/1zw7EA1
Community Art Show and Craft Fair
Artists associated with Boston Hassle and Feminist Fiber Arts will be showing off their work at this event, along with a variety of other feminist crafters, hawking pins, patches, stickers and jewelry. The Boston Hassle artists are specifically displaying rock show posters from 2016. The two organizations are joining forces in an effort to foster community as well as celebrate some great work.
January 14, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
The Spot, 32 Rugg Rd., Allston
Free, http://bit.ly/2jvOyhQ
MUSIC
Madaila
In their bio, this band places itself “in the tradition of Prince,” but we hear another 80’s juggernaut, Hall and Oates, more clearly on several of their tracks. Madaila’s clever move is to mix this blue-eyed soul with the grandiose pomp of modern YOLO pop. Their album “Traces” is a fun ride, sticking to this formula but never getting dull for it.
January 13,
The Sinclair, 52 Church St., Cambridge
$13-$15, 18+, http://bit.ly/2ifBpaX
EXERCISE
Punk Rock Aerobics
With its campy, cultish vibe and eerily grinning, spandex-clad, cheerleader-esque video instructors surrounded by robotic students, aerobics couldn’t have been a less punk phenomenon in the 80’s. But as decades pass, strange bedfellows emerge, and here we have Punk Rock Aerobics, with rock n roll curated by DJ Sit and Spin. Your class fee goes to Girls Rock Campaign Boston.
January 14, 12 p.m.
ONCE Somerville, 156 Highland Ave., Somerville
$10-$20, http://bit.ly/2jewVjb
VARIETY
APOCALYPSO!
This unique performance event is basically a massive improvisational jam with world and jazz musicians, dancers, poets and visual artists. “Bring your eyes, ears, instruments, dancing shoes, sketchbook, or camera,” says the online synopsis, so we’re taking that to mean you’re invited to participate, and you should, because the more people they get, the crazier it’ll be.
January 14, 8 p.m.
Warehouse XI, 11 Sanborn Ct.
$7-$10, http://bit.ly/2ifu23i
MOVIES
Embrace of the Serpent
This film, taking place in the 1940 and 1909 along the Amazon, centers on a native shaman and his relationships with two scientists, the one coming later to learn the fate of the other. What transpires becomes a microcosm of the complex dynamic of colonialism, in its best and worst outcomes, not to mention a just plain epic journey.
January 12, 4:30 and 9:30 p.m.
Brattle Theater, 40 Brattle St., Cambridge
$9-$11, http://bit.ly/2j2nyWn
24 Weeks
This 2016 German film centers on Astrid, a comedian who’s pregnant with her second child. When her doctor discovers that the child has Down Syndrome, she and her family brace for the challenge. But, as it keeps growing, serious heart problems emerge, and a late abortion begins to seem like the more merciful option. Thus is Astrid faced with a deeply unenviable choice.
January 15, 11 a.m.
Coolidge Corner Theater, 290 Harvard St., Brookline
$5, http://bit.ly/2j4zDKQ
SPOKEN WORD
Story Slam: Wild Thing
At this competition, anyone can sign up to tell a story around the theme—this time it’s wild creatures, whether they were you as a child, or a kid you knew, or straight up wild animals, whatever. Judges will choose a winner, who gets $50 and the chance to compete in the Grand Slam in Norwell this May.
January 15, 7 p.m.
Doyles Café, 3484 Washington St., Jamaica Plain
$10, http://bit.ly/2if8xQC
TALKS
Unlocking the Zodiac Code
We’ll plead agnosticism on the validity of astrology, but if you want to learn about it, this talk by professional star-readers Stella Starsky and Quinn Cox sounds like a fun way to start. If the ticket price seems a little stiff, you should know you’ll be automatically purchasing a copy of the duo’s 2004 book “Sextrology”, which ought to be fun at parties.
January 12, 6 p.m.
Marlo Marketing, 38 Chauncy St., Boston
$25, http://bit.ly/2hxkXzR
THEATER
Intimate Exchanges
The audience gets to vote how this play by Alan Ayckbourn will end. To make things even more unpredictable, each show takes a path focusing on one of two female characters—Celia and Sylvie. On Saturdays you can catch both in the same day if you go to the matinee and evening shows—otherwise, it’s one or the other.
January 12 through February 12
Central Square Theater, 450 Mass. Ave., Cambridge
$39-$55, http://bit.ly/2iwVgQr
COMEDY
Clark Jones
In a video on Paste Magazine’s YouTube channel, Chicago comedian Clark Jones announces he’s going to tell a story about a threesome. “It was me and two beautiful… white… slices of cheesecake.” For some comics, the joke might end there, but Jones keeps pushing it—let’s just say the cheesecake is apparently sentient. His typical material is less surreal, but no less creative.
January 12, 8 p.m.
The Rockwell, 255 Elm St., Somerville
$13, http://bit.ly/2iwQMt4
DANCE
Dorrance Dance
Certified MacArthur Genius Michelle Dorrance returns to Boston with her troupe, performing her signature, innovative take on tap dance, a genre too often imagined as historical, all-but-buried with figures like Bill Robinson and Fred Astaire. This show will consist of highlights from the Dorrance Dance repertoire, including “SOUNDspace” and “ETM.”
January 13, 8 p.m.
Cutler Majestic Theater, 219 Tremont St., Boston
$40-$65, http://bit.ly/2iVRykl
