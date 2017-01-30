Experts on Immigration policy are advising green card holders from the seven Muslim-majority nations named in President Donald Trump's travel ban to route flights through Boston's Logan International Airport.

A restraining order issued Sunday by federal judges in Massachusetts blocks Trump's order and prohibits deporting or detaining any green card holders, approved refugees and others named in Trump's order, or forcing them through additional screening processes.

While similar rulings have been handed down in New York, Washington, Virginia and a dozen other courtrooms across the country, International Refugee Assistance Project said the ruling in a lawsuit filed by the ACLU of Massachusetts is stronger than the others, ABC reported.

The New York ruling, for example, states people couldn’t be deported, but does allow for detention.

Lawyers are examining rulings in Boston, New York, and Virginia, to see whether there is overlap and to determine whether the rulings applied nationwide.

An estimated 100 to 200 people were said to be affected by the president’s Jan. 27 order suspended entry of all refugees to the United States for 120 days, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and blocked entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Despite Donald Trump's claims that the travel ban is a "massive success," experts have called the the implementation haphazard and chaotic, resulting in confusion at airports throughout the country as customs and border agents tried to determine who should and should not be let in.

Several people with green cards and visas were detained at Logan Saturday and a number of people were also being held at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York and elsewhere.