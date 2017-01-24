Monday’s nor’easter is hanging on for one more day in the metro Boston region.

With 2 to 3 inches of rain expected through Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Boston and coastal areas.

The flood watch is in effect until 10 a.m.

In addition to possible flooding, a wind advisory is also in effect until 9 a.m. Gusts could reach between 40 and 55 mph, with higher winds expected along the coasts. According to the weather service, Rockport saw overnight winds of 62 mph.

The gusts should subside later in the morning.

Officials advised caution and said people should allot for extra travel time, with some areas seeing slippery conditions as well as downed trees and power lines.

The rain may stick around through the evening commute, with clouds continuing through Wednesday morning. Wednesday should clear up by mid-morning, with temperatures expected to reach near 50 degrees.