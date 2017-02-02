In 2016, 167 million people watched Super Bowl 50. That allowed last year's broadcast network, CBS to charge $5 million per ad — the highest of all time.

This year, Fox is asking for even more. According to Freakonomics Radio, a 30-second spot costs $5.5 million. That is, not surprisingly, the most ever.

It will be interesting Sunday night, when the telecast begins at 6:30, to try and judge whether advertisers will get a good return on their investment. The Super Bowl continues to be, by far, the most watched television program on the planet and the self-fulfilling prophecy of great commercials on the Super Bowl has made the breaks between the action just as valuable as the game itself.

Among those running ads during the game:

Intel

Skittles

Snickers

Bud Light

KFC

Busch

T-Mobile

Sprint

Google

Kia

King's Hawaiian

Lexus

Mercedes-Benz

Wendy's

Audi

Honda

Buick

Mr. Clean

McDonald's

BMW

H&R Block

Doritos

Heinz

Butterfingers

GNC

and more