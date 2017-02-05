The 2017 Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, with kickoff slated for 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

The game will be broadcast nationally on FOX TV, but can be streamed online at FOX Sports GO. The FOX Sports Go app will allow you to watch the game on iOS, Android, Amazon tablets, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast and Xbox. The NFL app will also allow you to stream the biggest football game of the year.

NFL Game Pass will also be streaming the game but the content will not be available until after midnight.