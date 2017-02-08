Icy roads in Boston area have caused multi-car crashes, transit delays

Icy roads greeted Boston area commuters Wenesday morning, leading to numerous vehicle accidents and severe delays throughout the state, officias said. One of the crashes involved more than 50 vehicles.

Conditions are expected to improve as the temperature rises. The mercury started in the low 30s Wednesday morning but will shoot up into the low 50s in many places by early afternoon, according to the Weather Channel.

It will be a momentary respite, with snow expected to fall Thursday, and accumulations of 5 to 8 inches are possible, meteorologists said.

Portions of highways and several roads were temporarily closed during the morning commute as State Police responded to multi-vehicle crashes on Route 128, Interstate 93 and the Massachusetts Turnpike, State Police tweeted.

One crash in Wakefield involved 55 vehicles, according to The Boston Globe.

Gov. Charlie Baker implemented a statewide two-hour delay for non-emergency state workers in order to allow crews to respond to these accidents as well as treat the icy roads.

"We urge all drivers to exercise extreme caution as driving is very difficult due to icy conditions and to be patient as public safety officials respond to multiple incidents impacting our highways," he said in a statement.