If the Patriots win Super Bowl LI Sunday night in Houston, Tom Brady will become the quarterback with the most Super Bowl rings in NFL history. With that, one could make the case that No. 12 will have nothing left to accomplish as a pro.

Brady, however, seems intent on playing well into his 40s even if breaks just about every QB record in the book. On Sunday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted, "The Patriots will look to extend QB Tom Brady next offseason, source says. Clear indication they believe his proclamation to play into his 40s … In their longterm planning, Patriots believe Tom Brady will play 3-5 more years, sources say. That's why trading Jimmy G is possible."

This past weekend, CBS' Jason La Canfora reported that, "The Chicago Bears will make a strong, concerted effort to acquire quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots, according to sources with knowledge of the situation. The Illinois native is far and away their top offseason priority."

Garoppolo grew up a Bears fan and played college football at Eastern Illinois