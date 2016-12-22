Authorities have charged a 44-year-old Western Massachusetts man with assault with intent to murder for allegedly stabbing another man in the North End this week.

Anthony Spinelli of Leominster was ordered held on $1 million bail Thursday in Boston Municipal Court in connection with the Dec. 20 attack that left the victim critically injured, authorities said. The incident happend around 1:30 p.m., at 185 Fulton St.

The stabbing was reportedly the result of an argument between Spinelli and the other man, described only as in his 50s.

Following the attack, the victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with life-threatening injuries, but is expected to survive, authorities said.



Spinelli was arrested Wednesday in Revere by the Boston Police Fugitive Apprehension Team, which found him hiding in a shed, the Boston Herald reported.



In addition to the bail, Spinelli was ordered to stay away from the victim and the scene. The judge revoked his bail on an open drunken-driving charge in Winchendon.



Spinelli will be back in court on Jan. 17.