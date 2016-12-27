A Lyft driver is charged with stabbing a woman in the neck on Christmas Day in Dorchester during a fight that started over how many passengers would be allowed in the vehicle, officials said.

Kiona Thomas, 25, was charged with assault with intent to murder when she appeared in Dorchester Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Thomas, of Roslindale, was ordered held on $15,000 bail, and must wear a monitoring device. She is also forbidden from driving for any rideshare service.

Lyft spokeswoman Alexandra LaManna said the company was "deeply saddened to hear about this report. We are available to work with law enforcement to assist in their investigation."



The victim, 21, was stabbed after coming to the aid of her sister, who had called the service that Sunday night, WCVB reported.

Thomas pulled up in her vehicle at an address on Blue Hill Avenue to pick up the victim's sister. But the two apparently got into an argument over the number of passengers the ride was for, authorities said. During the argument, the passenger called her 21-year-old sister.

She arrived and the three began fighting, officials said. Thomas then allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck and fled, police said.

The victim was brought to a nearby Boston Fire Department station then taken to Boston Medical Center. The news station reported she was in serious condition but her injury was not life threatening.

Thomas turned herself in to Boston Police at about 2 a.m. Monday. She allegedly made statements about being involved in the fight after being read her rights, authorities said.

In court on Tuesday, Thomas's attorney said the incident was a case of self-defense, according to WCVB.

Thomas is due back in court Jan. 27.