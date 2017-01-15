A house party turned violent early Sunday when a 20-year-old man was stabbed four times at the home of a University of Massachusetts chancellor, police said.

Police received a 911 call at 2:48 a.m. reporting the stabbing inside the Stoughton home of UMass Boston Chancellor James Motley.

The victim, whose identity wasn't disclosed by police, was transported to a Boston-area hospital. Information about his condition wasn't available.

In a statement to WCVB, Motley said he was traveling and was not home at the time of the incident.

“I have learned about an incident that occurred at my residence last night and am very concerned about it as well as the health of the young man who was injured," he said, adding that he would have more to say after gaining a better understanding of what happened.

Police are asking anyone who attended the house party or anyone who has any information to call the Stoughton Police Detective Unit at 781-344-2575.