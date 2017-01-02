Mariah Carey is the buzz name of 2017 because of what she did (or did not do) at the tail end of 2016. Carey fumbled her way through Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest (just rolls off the tongue) as she failed to even lip synch as two of her old songs played.

Carey has a sizable group of die-hard followers that found everyone but her to blame for the incident, but it also brought Carey back to a light she hasn't been in quite some time. The 46-year-old Carey was a huge drawing card in the 1990s and right up into the mid-2000s, but there's a young generation out there that might not be familiar with Carey. Sex appeal has always been a big part of Carey's deal, and despite her issues in the final minutes of last year, many were willing to forgive and forget on Twitter.

"Mariah Carey is still hot," tweeted out @StillwellChar.

"@MariahCarey who cares we all f*** up sometimes. All I know is that you looked hot as hell," tweeted @stroko75.

"@cnnbrk really, get off the Mariah Cari bulls***, leave her alone who cares, she's a great singer and she's still hot," tweeted @ehalliday07

"gothicskr8r Mariah Carey is hot idc idc," tweeted @Gothicsk8r

Above are some of Carey's hottest and latest Getty Images and Instagram pics. Here is a link to Carey's Instagram. Here is a NSFW pic of Mariah.