For the second year in a row, Massachusetts topped Bloomberg's ranking of the "Most Innovative States in America."

The business news publication pointed to Massachusetts' strong investments in education and research as the major drivers to the states economy and ushering in a tech boom in the Boston region.

Tax incentives have drawn in new business investment and research partnerships with some of the the Boston region's big-name hospitals, colleges and universities have laid down the foundation for a strong tech economy.

Bloomberg found Massachusetts recovered quicker from the last recession and is tied for the lowest unemployment rate in the nation, at 2.9 percent. The national unemployment rate is 4.6 percent.

The Bloomberg U.S. Innovation Index scored all 50 states on 100-point scale based on six equally weighted metrics: research and development intensity, productivity, high-tech density, concentration of STEM employment, science and engineering degree holders, and patent activity.

Silicon Valley couldn't get California the top spot, but it did help secure it the No. 2 spot.

In the New England region, Connecticut came in seventh, New Hampshire was No. 10, Vermont was 21st, and Maine was 40th.